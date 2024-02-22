Medical council Act may replace British-era law in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The government introduced the Tamil Nadu State Medical Council Bill in the Assembly to replace the Tamil Nadu Medical Registration Act, 1914 on Wednesday.

The Act may be called Tamil Nadu State Medical Council Act, 2024. The 1914 Act, a pre-independent law enacted when the Madras Presidency comprised a larger areas including parts of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, had several provisions that were outdated. For instance, the old Act necessitated the inclusion of nominated members to the council from geographical areas that were no longer part of Tamil Nadu.