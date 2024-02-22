Thoothukudi firing: Panel findings not binding if they go against state, TN tells HC

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that neither the report of Aruna Jagadeesan Commission which went into the firing on anti-Sterlite protesters in May 2018, nor its findings are binding on the state if any of the recommendations went against the very state which formed the commission for inquiry.

The submission was made in a counter-affidavit of the public secretary filed through Additional Advocate General J Ravindran before the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy when a petition filed by Vanitha, mother of victim Snowlin, came up for hearing.

The petitioner had prayed for orders to the government to comply with all the directions of the commission report.