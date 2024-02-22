Thoothukudi firing: Panel findings not binding if they go against state, TN tells HC

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that neither the report of Aruna Jagadeesan Commission which went into the firing on anti-Sterlite protesters in May 2018, nor its findings are binding on the state if any of the recommendations went against the very state which formed the commission for inquiry.
The submission was made in a counter-affidavit of the public secretary filed through Additional Advocate General J Ravindran before the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy when a petition filed by Vanitha, mother of victim Snowlin, came up for hearing.
The petitioner had prayed for orders to the government to comply with all the directions of the commission report.
Responding to this, the government stated that with regard to the averments made in paragraph 34 (4) of the affidavit, it is submitted that neither the report of the commission or its finding is binding on the state, which constitutes such commission, against whom any recommendation is made.
“The conclusion of the commission of inquiry is merely advisory in nature,” it said.
Referring to the prayer for Rs 1 crore compensation for each of the victims, the government said already Rs 25 lakh each was given and orders were issued to provide govt job for the next of kin. The enhanced compensation of Rs 1 crore could not be considered as a justifiable grievance.
Vanitha had filed the petition seeking the court to issue orders to book murder case against the officials who were responsible for the firing which claimed lives of thirteen persons, compensation of Rs 2 crore and setting up a memorial for the victims.