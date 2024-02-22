TN plans CM-led SC/ST welfare panel to ensure funding as per population

“The new law will put in place an institutional mechanism for preparation, approval, implementation, and monitoring of development action plan for SCs and STs, and to earmark funds for their development in proportion to their population,” the bill said.

According to a press release issued by the National Coalition on SCP/TSP Legislation-TN on Tuesday, the state had failed to utilise Rs 5,318 crore allocated under the SC and ST sub-plans in the last six years (2016-2022).

The Tamil Nadu State Council for the Development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the proposed new body to be headed by CM, will have five MLAs and MPs belonging to SC/ST communities as members. Chief Secretary, secretaries of finance, planning, environment, and Adi Dravidar welfare departments, and a representative working for SC/ST welfare will also be part of the new council.