TN plans CM-led SC/ST welfare panel to ensure funding as per population

CHENNAI: The state government has decided to set up a new council under the Chief Minister to ensure adequate allocation and effective spending of funds for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in proportion to their population in Tamil Nadu.
Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare, Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, on Wednesday introduced the Tamil Nadu Development Action Plan for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Bill, 2024, to fulfill the DMK’s promise, made in the budget last year, of a separate legislation to ensure adequate funding for SC, ST welfare.
“The new law will put in place an institutional mechanism for preparation, approval, implementation, and monitoring of development action plan for SCs and STs, and to earmark funds for their development in proportion to their population,” the bill said.
According to a press release issued by the National Coalition on SCP/TSP Legislation-TN on Tuesday, the state had failed to utilise Rs 5,318 crore allocated under the SC and ST sub-plans in the last six years (2016-2022).
The Tamil Nadu State Council for the Development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the proposed new body to be headed by CM, will have five MLAs and MPs belonging to SC/ST communities as members. Chief Secretary, secretaries of finance, planning, environment, and Adi Dravidar welfare departments, and a representative working for SC/ST welfare will also be part of the new council.
‘Govt must consider extending plan benefits to converts too’
The council’s responsibilities will include formulation of schemes for SC and ST welfare, monitoring and reviewing of schemes implemented by various departments, and evaluation of draft development action plans and presenting them to the council for approval. The council will also assess the ongoing schemes and their outcomes and impacts.
The legislation also mandates the establishment of district-level monitoring committees. To ensure transparency, the bill specifies that the government will publish documents and statistical data on the status of implementation of the plans on a web portal created under the Act.
Welcoming the bill, VCK leader and MP D Ravikumar said the bill fulfills his party’s two-decade-long demand. The MP, however, sought an amendment to the bill to bring it on a par with a Karnataka law.
According to him, while Karnataka’s bill mandated that the state annually earmark a portion of the “total plan outlays” in proportion to the SC/ST population of the state, the Tamil Nadu bill mandated earmarking of proportionate funds from the “total welfare expenditure”.
The Tamil Nadu Coalition on SCP and TSP Legislation on Wednesday thanked the state government for introducing the bill. The coalition, however, claimed that the bill had few gaps and omissions from the draft bill proposed by it.
“Article 46 of the Constitution needs to be mentioned in the statement of objects and reasons in the draft as it sets the main idea for the sub-plan itself. The state has to reconsider Section 11 and Sub-Sections (b) (c) of the bill as they may allow diversion of development funds,” said V Ramesh Nathan, state convenor of the coalition.
The statement also said the bill must also include provisions regarding conduct of awareness and mass conduct programmes to publicise the law among rural population, rewards for officials for effective implementation of the action plan, penalties for delay and negligence, and lastly surprise visit, verification and concurrent evaluation by the nodal monitor for the sub-plan. Nathan also said the state government must seriously consider extending the benefits of the action plan to SC and ST members who had converted to Christianity and Islam.
(With inputs from Krithika Srinivasan @ Villupuram)