2.5 ha of forest destroyed in Sanjivarayanmalai

Since the grass in the area had dried because of the harsh weather, fire spread fast and became uncontrollable.
DHARMAPURI: Firefighters battled for over 10 hours to put out a blaze that broke out in Sanjivarayanmalai near Alamarathupatti in the  early hours of Thursday.

Sources in the forest department said the fire was noticed at 2 am on Thursday in the foothills of Sanjivarayanmalai and spread to the forest area due to the strong wind. Since the grass in the area had dried because of the harsh weather, fire spread fast and became uncontrollable.

However, after over nine-hour struggle  forest staff doused the fire. The damage to ecology has not been assessed, but  sources estimate that 2.5 hectares of forest area is affected.

Speaking  to TNIE, Palacode Forest Ranger, P Natraj said, “Forest fires are  common during summer. A lot of dry grass and  dried-out weeds aggravated the fire. Our team had been strictly  monitoring  the situation and took measures to douse the fire. As the fire spread  uphill, the fire department would not be able to come here, so it took  longer than usual to stop the fire,” he said.

Natraj  added, “To ensure that fire does not affect the forest, firelines are set up. But this fire originated in  revenue land, specifically grazing land. So there is a possibility that it  could be man-made, but we cannot say for sure. We will investigate  the matter.”

District Forest officer KV Appala Naidu said no wildlife was affected by the fire.

