2.5 ha of forest destroyed in Sanjivarayanmalai

DHARMAPURI: Firefighters battled for over 10 hours to put out a blaze that broke out in Sanjivarayanmalai near Alamarathupatti in the early hours of Thursday.

Sources in the forest department said the fire was noticed at 2 am on Thursday in the foothills of Sanjivarayanmalai and spread to the forest area due to the strong wind. Since the grass in the area had dried because of the harsh weather, fire spread fast and became uncontrollable.

However, after over nine-hour struggle forest staff doused the fire. The damage to ecology has not been assessed, but sources estimate that 2.5 hectares of forest area is affected.

Speaking to TNIE, Palacode Forest Ranger, P Natraj said, “Forest fires are common during summer. A lot of dry grass and dried-out weeds aggravated the fire. Our team had been strictly monitoring the situation and took measures to douse the fire. As the fire spread uphill, the fire department would not be able to come here, so it took longer than usual to stop the fire,” he said.

Natraj added, “To ensure that fire does not affect the forest, firelines are set up. But this fire originated in revenue land, specifically grazing land. So there is a possibility that it could be man-made, but we cannot say for sure. We will investigate the matter.”

District Forest officer KV Appala Naidu said no wildlife was affected by the fire.