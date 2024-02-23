Alleged clerical error by Tiruppur Medical College personnel deprives haemophiliacs of meds

TIRUPPUR: Several haemophilia patients here had to bore the brunt of a suspected clerical error on the part of the pharmacy personnel of the Tiruppur Medical College Hospital.

They had to wait for drugs for more than two months even as they were available but the stock list showed otherwise. Only belatedly it was found the drugs were in stock but proper updations were not carried out by the people concerned.

There are more than 70 haemophilia patients in Tiruppur district, claimed sources. Haemophilia is an inherited bleeding disorder that prevents proper clotting of blood. Every haemophilia patient needs an injection of a drug either every fortnight or monthly, depending on the condition. Otherwise, if there is a wound, the blood doesn’t clot and the patient could die due to excess bleeding.

Speaking to TNIE, B Ponnamman (52), a hemophilia patient, said, “I have been suffering from haemophilia since birth. The market price of the medicine is between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. Every few weeks, depending on my health condition I used to take the vials from the Tiruppur Medical College Hospital. But the drug wasn’t available at its pharmacy for the past two months.”