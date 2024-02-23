Alleged clerical error by Tiruppur Medical College personnel deprives haemophiliacs of meds

TIRUPPUR: Several haemophilia patients here had to bore the brunt of a suspected clerical error on the part of the pharmacy personnel of the Tiruppur Medical College Hospital.
They had to wait for drugs for more than two months even as they were available but the stock list showed otherwise. Only belatedly it was found the drugs were in stock but proper updations were not carried out by the people concerned.
There are more than 70 haemophilia patients in Tiruppur district, claimed sources. Haemophilia is an inherited bleeding disorder that prevents proper clotting of blood. Every haemophilia patient needs an injection of a drug either every fortnight or monthly, depending on the condition. Otherwise, if there is a wound, the blood doesn’t clot and the patient could die due to excess bleeding.
Speaking to TNIE, B Ponnamman (52), a hemophilia patient, said, “I have been suffering from haemophilia since birth. The market price of the medicine is between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. Every few weeks, depending on my health condition I used to take the vials from the Tiruppur Medical College Hospital. But the drug wasn’t available at its pharmacy for the past two months.”
Sources said, patients were forced to look for alternatives when they didn’t get the medicines from the hospital pharmacy. Speaking to TNIE, K Saminathan said, “My son, who is a college student in Tiruppur city, is a haemophiliac. When we checked with the pharmacy, we were told the drug was not available. A stock of around 300 vials needs to be maintained. We suspect some kind of malpractice as the same issue has persisted here for years.”
After officials at the hospital informed higher officials in Chennai about the shortage, the TN Medical Service Corporation Ltd was directed to supply stocks. However, its officials claimed that 300 vials were supplied in early January. Shocked by the answer, medical college officials immediately carried out a physical inspection and found 300 vials at the pharmacy.
Speaking to TNIE, Tiruppur Medical College Hospital Dean Dr R Murugesan said, “We don’t want to blame anyone on the issue. The stock update in the pharmacy had shown there were no vials for hemophilia patients. When we received complaints from patients, we checked and found no vials. The data entry clerk had suffered a head injury and was under treatment for two weeks and didn’t carry out the update.
The pharmacists didn’t notice the vials in the stocks as hundreds of vital drugs and vials were already stored in the pharmacy. Fortunately, patients didn’t suffer bleeding and other grave situations. We feel sorry for them and we have informed the patients to make use of the drugs.”