Court terms drug offences anti-national, denies bail to two

MADURAI: Observing that drug offences are in detriment of the financial security of the nation and contribute to anti-national and terrorist activities, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday refused to grant bail to two convicts in a ganja case.



Justice Vivek Kumar Singh passed the order on petitions filed by the two convicts, who sought to suspend the 10 years jail term imposed on them by Additional Special Judge I of Madurai in June last year.



The duo was intercepted by the police, when they were travelling with a white gunny bag on a two-wheeler, during a vehicle check at Thiruvathavur-Melur road on June 5, 2019. On seeing the police, the rider of the two-wheeler fled the spot. The pillion rider, however, was caught and 23 kg ganja was recovered from the bag that he was carrying.

Both were later arrested and following trial, the duo was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, and fined Rs 1 lakh. Challenging the verdict, the convicts preferred appeals in the high court, which are still pending. Meanwhile, they filed the current petitions requesting bail.



Hearing the said petitions, Justice Singh observed, "The principle of 'innocent until proven guilty' is a cardinal rule of criminal justice administration. However, peddling, possessing, consuming or dealing in any manner with narcotic drugs is a grave offence, which adversely affects the social fabric of the society by injecting dangerous and addictive substances into the veins of impressionable youth.