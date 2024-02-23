Four colleagues en route to wedding killed in tragic accident on Tiruvannamalai-Tindivanam National Highway

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Four friends died in a road accident on Tiruvannamalai-Tindivanam National Highway (NH-77) when their car rammed a tractor from behind near Somasipadi Pudhur village in Tiruvannamalai district early on Thursday.

The victims were identified as H Azhagan (32) of Kasbakaranai and K Pandian (27) of Kadaladikulam, both from Villupuram district, Prakash (34) of Kaspa in Vellore district, and Chiranjeevi (40) of Pallipattu in Tiruvallur district. They were all employees of a private pharmacy retailer but were working at different locations. The colleagues were en route to the wedding of Pandian’s sister, Kalaiselvi, scheduled on Thursday at Kadaladikulam village.

The incident occurred early on Thursday when Pandian was returning to Villupuram in a car (with Andhra Pradesh number plate) after picking up his friends who had arrived in Tiruvannamalai from their work locations. Around 2.45 am, Prakash, who was behind the wheel, failed to notice the tractor moving in front the car and rear-ended it. While Azhagan, Pandian, and Prakash died on the spot, Chiranjeevi succumbed to his injuries when he was being taken to hospital on an ambulance.

Tractor involved in crash driven by Ettayapuram village farmer

The Kilpennathur police, who arrived at the spot, moved the bodies of the deceased to Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem. The tractor involved in the accident was driven by Poongavanam, a farmer of Ettayapuram village in Tiruvannamalai taluk, who was on his way to collect m-sand. Krishnan (50) of same village, who was travelling with Poongavanam, sustained a leg fracture and is being treated at a hospital.