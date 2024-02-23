Free boat ride for tribal kids going to school in Pechiparai

KANNIYAKUMARI: Over 60 students across nine tribal hamlets around the Pechiparai dam don't have to worry about making it to their school anymore as District Collector PN Sridhar presented them with a boat on Thursday. Worth Rs 3 lakh, the boat will take schoolkids across the dam for free.



The initiative would help students from tribal hamlets of Mudavanthothai, Thatchamalai, Kalaparaimalai, Nadanampothai, Punnamuthutheri, Maramalai, Thottamalai, Ettankundru, and Valayanthooky get their education. Pechiparai panchayat president Y Devadhas said that only private boats were operated at Pechiparai dam for residents of the tribal hamlets.



Though there are several tribal hamlets in Pechiparai hills, some have no road connectivity to reach Pechiparai. They have to pay for using private boats to cross Pechiparai dam and visit other places in Kanniyakumari district. For each trip to Pechiparai, the tribals have to shell out Rs 20. Even the students, who attend the Tribal welfare residential school at Pechiparai, did not have a free boat service.



Devadhas recalled bringing the issue to the knowledge of Collector Sridhar, who had visited the tribal villages a few months back. Since Thursday onwards, they could use the free boat service introduced by government. From Thursday, the kids could avail of a free boat ride to and from their school.



Y Dennis (48), father of three children, from Thatchamalai said, "A vallam boat was operated by the Pechiparai panchayat when I was young, but it was discontinued. The collector's initiative has fulfilled a generation-old dream."



C Bindhu (40), from Kalapparai malai, said that many students from the village have benefited from the free boat service. District Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Officer Kanagaraj also appreciated DRDA Project Director Babu in achieving the feat. When contacted, Collector Sridhar said, "We have also provided free life jackets to students who will be availing of the service. The boat has been arranged using 20% of the panchayat fund." He added that a block-level committee has been formed to maintain the boat.