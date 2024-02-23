Jujube trees a ‘thorny’ issue for travellers on NH136

PERAMBALUR: A ride through the stretch between Koneripalayam four-road junction and Krishnapuram of national highway 136 is fraught with danger, say two-wheeler and other vehicle users.

This is not blamed on the usual reasons but on the numerous jujube trees lined up on either side, jutting out into the road. Wary of brushing against its thorns, vehicle users and pedestrians demand their immediate felling.

Owing to the traffic on the stretch, which leads to places like Ariyalur, Salem and Bengaluru, two-wheeler riders often brush against the jujube trees (elanthai maram) when trying to vie for space with the four-wheelers.

Locals heading for work and running errands, and those seated close to the window and travelling on the footboard of buses also recount a painful encounter with the thorns. N Saravanan, who frequently uses the route, said, "On Saturday, I was riding to Krishnapuram on my two-wheeler when two heavy vehicles overtook me.

The jujube trees in the front along the roadside alarmed me. I almost brushed against them. Getting caught in its thorns can rip our skin or clothes like a hook and inflict major injuries." "As several vehicles, including heavy vehicles, ply this stretch, two-wheeler riders suffer scratches as they can’t escape brushing against the tree’s thorns -- no matter how careful they are.

This is because the trees are jutting out well into the road," he added. J Mathiyazhagan of Krishnapuram who uses the road daily said, "The trees are more grown in the stretch between Esanai and Krishnapuram. Many suffer injuries from its thorns. I know many car passengers, too, have suffered scratches by brushing against it."

The situation is most difficult at curves and while crossing a bridge over Esanai lake, Mathiyazhagan also said, demanding the trees to be axed down. When contacted, a senior official from the National Highways wing of the state highways department (Perambalur) told TNIE, "A tender for jungle clearance and patchworks has been floated. The trees will be cleared soon."