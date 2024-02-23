Man running illegal de-addiction centre in Tiruppur arrested

TIRUPPUR: The owner of an illegal de-addiction centre in Dharapuram was arrested by Tiruppur district police for cheating. The arrested person, K Karthikeyan (37), was running a de-addiction centre in Dharapuram for the past six months, said a police source. He is a native of Kallimandayam in Dindigul.

Around 33 persons were reportedly admitted to the facility in the past few months. He reportedly asked for money ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per month for treatment.

Relatives of patients had no issues with the fee and paid the money.

On February 19, Manikandan, a patient suffering from alcohol disorder was found dead at the facility. This shocked the parents of other patients. Later, Manikandan’s relatives filed a case at the Dharapuram Police Station. On February 20, a team of officials from the Department of Health Service visited the facility.

During the inquiries, they found it had no approval for operating a deaddiction centre and sealed the facility. To safeguard the patients, officials immediately transferred 32 patients from the centre to the Tiruppur Medical College Hospital.

On Wednesday evening, relatives of the patients staged a protest in Dharapuram town seeking the arrest of Karthikeyan and the return of money. Later, they complained to the Dharapuram Police Station.

Soon a case was registered under IPC Sections 420 and 419 as well as the Tamil Nadu Medical Registration Act. Karthikeyan was arrested and lodged in Dharapuram Sub Jail on Wednesday night.