Minor detained for hunting freshwater tortoises in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: Forest department officials had detained a minor boy for hunting freshwater tortoises in the Kengarampalayam area near Villupuram.

Based on a tip off, a team from the Villupuram district forest department apprehended the boy along with a sack containing the captured tortoises. According to sources, the boy belongs to one of the five families from Andhra Pradesh, residing in makeshift tents in Villupuram.

Officials stated that the boy hunted the tortoises for their flesh. "We have booked the boy for his involvement in hunting the tortoises," sources added. The detained minor was subsequently presented before the magistrate and remanded to juvenile custody.