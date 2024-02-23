Modi to visit TN on Feb 27, 28; to attend various govt, party events

TIRUNELVELI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the state on February 27 and 28 to attend various government and party events at Tiruppur, Madurai, Thoothukudi, and Tirunelveli districts.

Modi will reach Sulur airport from Thiruvananthapuram at 2.05 pm on February 27. He will travel to Palladam to attend a political rally by the Tiruppur wing of the BJP. The party functionaries have installed a massive marquee spreading over 1,200 acres in Madappur village. The culmination event of BJP state president K Annamalai’s En Maan En Makkal padayatra will also be held here.