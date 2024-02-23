Now, TN govt schools to enrol students for Aadhaar

CHENNAI: From now, government schools across the state can make Aadhar enrollment for students and the mandatory biometric update in association with Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (ELCOT).

ELCOT has 770 enrolment/updating kits which can be pressed into service by district administrations effectively. Branch managers of ELCOT have also been instructed to coordinate the enrolment/ updating task with the district administration. Together, they will operationalise 770 kits by March 15. The initiative will be implemented in 37,000 schools across the state.

“Aadhaar cards obtained through this scheme will help the students to get various educational scholarships as well as write various entrance exams for higher education to join premier educational institutions and get educational loans,” said an official.

The school education department has the data of the number of students who don’t have Aadhaar cards. Under the initiative, areas where most students don’t have the cards will be prioritised and they will be issued cards.

This apart, parents of the children in the age group 0 to 5 can also take their children to nearest schools for availing the Aadhaar cards. If the child has no Aadhaar card when he/she joins the government school, their details will be taken and Aadhaar will be issued soon. This will avoid issues like different spellings and dates of birth in school register and unnecessary hassle for the students to travel long distances, said officials.