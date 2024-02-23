Number of nominated members in TN's new SC/ ST council increased to four

CHENNAI: The state assembly passed 13 bills, including the Tamil Nadu Development Action Plan for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act, 2024, bill with an amendment, on Thursday.

The MLAs from VCK, led by its floor leader Sinthanai Selvan, had earlier appealed directly to Chief Minister M K Stalin to increase the representation of civil society in the proposed Tamil Nadu State Council for the Development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to be constituted under the Act. Consequently, the representation of people working for the welfare of SCs and STs was increased from one to four, and they will be nominated by the state to the council through an amendment to the draft of the bill introduced in the Assembly on Wednesday. The bill was passed through a voice vote.

In another instance, VCK member SS Balaji raised objections during the consideration of the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders (Amendment) Bill, 2024, highlighting the absence of a provision from the existing Act. The provision stated the inclusion of a representative from a reputable academic or research institution, or non-commercial institution with expertise in the relevant field. Despite his objection, the bill was passed through a voice vote without incorporating any amendments.

Similarly, objections were raised by TVK member T Velmurugan regarding the Tamil Nadu Panchayats (Sixth Amendment) Act, 2024. However, the bill was passed without alterations.