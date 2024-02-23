Residents fume as beautified locality’s debris dumped on neighbouring Reynolds Road by Tiruchy corporation

TIRUCHY: The corporation recently throwing open to public a walkers’ track laid beside Lawsons Road at a cost of Rs 1 crore has not gone well with residents of nearby Reynolds Road. They complain not only about the civic body having chosen a vacant plot in their road to dump debris from the beautification project but it also having not cleared it despite a month having passed.

LK Sivakumar, a senior citizen in Reynolds Road, said, “Lawsons Road's new walkers’ track replete with resting spaces was opened with much fanfare. We then thought that its debris of old (pedestrian footpath) tiles dumped in our road would be removed soon. Why didn't the corporation officials who were inspecting the city's streets then take action?

This shows that the civic body only values major roads for beautification.” R Ezhilmaran, another local resident, said, “Doesn’t the corporation have an obligation to ensure that construction debris is not dumped in public spaces? Who would act if it itself committed such a violation?

Senior authorities need to find out why their ground team did not act on this. If they continue to ignore the issue, nobody can blame residents dumping old bathroom tiles and other rubbish in public spaces.” S Nivedita, another resident, said,

“The corporation team should think about reusing the old tiles somewhere else rather than throwing them away as waste. They can also think about using it in select underdeveloped areas. If they do so, it would be a commendable demonstration on recycling promotion.”

Meanwhile, senior corporation officials assured urgent action on the issue. "We will direct our ground team to clear the debris of old tiles at the earliest and will consider using them for other works -- either at the same place or elsewhere," a senior official said.