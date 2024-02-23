Stalin: Kalaignar Library in Kovai will be opened in January 2026

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin said the Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Library and Science Centre announced in the budget would be in place in Coimbatore in January 2026.

Responding to a query raised by BJP member Vanathi Srinivasan during the discussion on the budget, the CM said this government would fulfil all the promises. Kalaignar Library in Madurai, a multi-super speciality hospital in Guindy, Jallikattu auditorium in Alanganallur, etc have been opened as scheduled.

However, while saying this, Stalin took a dig at the BJP government at the centre for has been delaying the establishment of AIIMS in Madurai though the foundation for the facility was laid many years ago. “You (Vanathi Srinivasan) will be invited appropriately. You should also take part in the inauguration,” he added.