TN budget ignored needs of Kovai residents: Annamalai

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday charged the state government with ignoring the needs of people of Coimbatore in the budget. Speaking to reporters at the airport, ahead of his yatra in Singanallur, Annamalai said “The state government had earlier allocated more than Rs 400 crore to Chennai for building toilets. The government said in the budget that this scheme will be extended to Coimbatore as well. However, funds have not been allocated.”

Further, Annamalai alleged that the DMK government was renaming union government’s schemes after its leaders and passing them off as though they were theirs. He also condemned expelled AIADMk leader AV Raju for his remarks about actor Trisha.

Union ministers L Murugan, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and MLA Vanathi Srinivasan accompanied Annamalai.