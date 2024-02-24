982 petitions submitted to SC/ST panel unresolved in Tamil Nadu, shows RTI reply

MADURAI: A response to a Right to Information petition has revealed that a total of 982 petitions, submitted between October 2021 and November 2023, are pending with the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes. With the tenure of the commission’s committee members coming to a close this year, resolutions on these petitions has been hanging fire.

The revelation came after Madurai-based RTI activist S Karthik submitted a petition seeking details of the number of petitions resolved by the panel. These include the petitions received by the SC/ST Commission from October 13, 2021 to November 30, 2023.

In their reply, the commission’s public information officer said that a total of 3,337 petitions were received by the commission in the aforesaid period. Of this, decisions were declared on 2,355 petitions.