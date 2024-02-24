Tamil Nadu: Ahead of LS poll, AIADMK releases AI-generated voice clip of Jayalalithaa
CHENNAI: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated audio clip of AIADMK's iconic leader and late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa seeking support to party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for the upcoming Lok Sabha election was released by the party on Saturday.
In the AI voice clip, released on her 76th birth anniversary, the former party supremo could be heard recalling the AIADMK government's welfare initiatives and appealed to the members of the public to strengthen Edappadi K Palaniswami's hands in establishing “people's rule.”
She repeated her popular catchphrase: “I am because of the people, I am for the people” (Makkalal naan, makkalukkagave naan).
Popularly known as 'Amma' (meaning Mother) and 'Puratchi Thalavi' (revolutionary leader), Jayalalithaa was also hailed as an "iron lady".
She breathed her last on December 5, 2016 after being under treatment for more than 75 days.
Jayalalithaa was known for her various welfare initiatives including 'Amma' Canteen, 'Amma' Pharmacy, Gold for 'Thali' (Mangalsutra) for poor women, which were a hit among the people.
Rich tributes were paid to her by AIADMK leaders here with the top party leader and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami paying floral tributes to a portrait of the late leader at his residence.
"Dear party cadres, let us resolve ourselves to emerge victorious in the forthcoming Parliamentary elections by working day and night in the path laid down by 'Amma'. Let us ensure that the 2026 year belongs to the year of AIADMK (by securing victory in the Legislative Assembly elections in 2026)," Palaniswami said.
Palaniswami also released the party's election slogan: "Let's reclaim Tamil rights, Let's save Tamil Nadu,” on the occasion.