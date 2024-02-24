Four held for swindling Rs 15 crore from 300 under pretext of online trade

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch has arrested four people for allegedly swindling Rs 15 crore from around 300 people under the pretext of providing them high returns through online trading.

The suspects, Dinesh Kumar (37), Prem Kripal (38), Dileep Kumar (41) and Arun Kumar (40), allegedly told the victims that an investment of Rs 1 lakh would entitle them to a return of Rs 17,000 every month for a year.

The group was running four firms; namely Annai Capital Solutions, Annai Infosoft Solutions, Annai Academy Pvt Ltd, and Tamil Annai Holidays Ltd.

One of the complainants, Balaji, had invested a total of Rs 88 lakh along with his friends. When they did not get the promised returns, they lodged a police complaint. Following an inquiry, the four men were arrested.