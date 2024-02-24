Garbage handler in Coimbatore fined Rs 1 lakh for lack of cleanliness

On Friday, the CCMC Commissioner along with the zonal officials held an inspection at Ward 26 in the North Zone of the city. The commissioner checked the door-to-door garbage collection by the sanitary workers and instructed people to hand over segregated garbage to them.

Later, the commissioner went on to hold a surprise inspection at the garbage transfer station facility in Ward 26 at Peelamedu in the city where the collected garbage is brought. During the inspection, the commissioner found the UPL firm, the private company that was running the centre, had failed to properly maintain the facility. The place lacked hygiene and cleanliness due to negligence.

In view of this, the CCMC Commissioner ordered the concerned officials to impose a fine amount of Rs 1 lakh against the private agency. He also ordered the firm to clean the facility within a day and send a report immediately. The officials were instructed to ensure the private company followed the order.

Assistant Commissioner Senthil Kumaran, Executive Engineer Karuppasamy, Assistant Executive Engineer Prabakaran, and various other officials were also part of the inspection.