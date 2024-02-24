University of Madras may contest I-T notice next week

CHENNAI: University of Madras will soon file an appeal to the competent authority against the income tax notice demanding payment of `424 crore for the years 2017-18 to 2021-22.
“We are in the process of getting our documents ready and will file an appeal with the commissioner of I-T next week,” said a varsity official. He further highlighted that there are many loopholes in the I-T department action.
“The I-T cannot tax us for the donations we receive or for the endowment fund. Besides, there were some relaxations given by the I-T department during Covid-19. I don’t know how they arrived at this whopping tax amount, and they are charging almost Rs 85 crore a year,” said a source.
Meanwhile, academicians have appealed to the state government to intervene or else, they warned, other state universities will face a similar fate. “If there was any audit objection, the government can take action,” said noted academician and former V-C of the university, SP Thyagarajan.
On Friday, the teaching and non-teaching staff of the university staged a one-day token hunger strike to attract the attention of the government on the issue.
“I-T department has deducted `12.5 crore from the frozen accounts,” said Joint Action Committee of University of Madras Professors and Officials Welfare Associations.
Meanwhile, some academicians feel the state government is unintentionally pushing for implementation of National Education Policy by not helping the university. “NEP envisages that public institutions should be encouraged to mobilise funds via its own sources, and state government is doing the same by not providing financial support.
Once NEP is implemented, then all our state universities will be categorised as private and the state will have no say in it regarding reservation or other policies,” said Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary, state platform for common school system.