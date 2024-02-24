University of Madras may contest I-T notice next week

CHENNAI: University of Madras will soon file an appeal to the competent authority against the income tax notice demanding payment of `424 crore for the years 2017-18 to 2021-22.

“We are in the process of getting our documents ready and will file an appeal with the commissioner of I-T next week,” said a varsity official. He further highlighted that there are many loopholes in the I-T department action.

“The I-T cannot tax us for the donations we receive or for the endowment fund. Besides, there were some relaxations given by the I-T department during Covid-19. I don’t know how they arrived at this whopping tax amount, and they are charging almost Rs 85 crore a year,” said a source.

Meanwhile, academicians have appealed to the state government to intervene or else, they warned, other state universities will face a similar fate. “If there was any audit objection, the government can take action,” said noted academician and former V-C of the university, SP Thyagarajan.