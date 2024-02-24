Uzhavar Angadis are welcome, but more govt support needed: TN farmers

CHENNAI: The proposal for 100 Uzhavar Angadi across the state announced in the agriculture budget has given hopes to farmers that these facilities will play a crucial role in promoting regional organic and other farm products.

As part of the budgetary provisions to enhance easy access to quality agricultural produce and value-added products for urban consumers, the angadis, modelled after Uzhavar Sandhais, will be set up with an allocation of Rs 5 crore from state fund.

Agriculture Production Commissioner Apoorva told reporters that farmers faced challenges in getting fair prices for their produce. Unlike Uzhavar Sandhais where farmers directly sell their produce, the anagadis will procure produce from farmers, convert them into value-added products, brand and market them. The products will also be sold through e-commerce portals.