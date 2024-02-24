Uzhavar Angadis are welcome, but more govt support needed: TN farmers

CHENNAI: The proposal for 100 Uzhavar Angadi across the state announced in the agriculture budget has given hopes to farmers that these facilities will play a crucial role in promoting regional organic and other farm products.
As part of the budgetary provisions to enhance easy access to quality agricultural produce and value-added products for urban consumers, the angadis, modelled after Uzhavar Sandhais, will be set up with an allocation of Rs 5 crore from state fund.
Agriculture Production Commissioner Apoorva told reporters that farmers faced challenges in getting fair prices for their produce. Unlike Uzhavar Sandhais where farmers directly sell their produce, the anagadis will procure produce from farmers, convert them into value-added products, brand and market them. The products will also be sold through e-commerce portals.
GS Dhanapathi, director of Pudukkottai Farmers Producers Organisation, said, “The initiative should be welcomed. At the same time, the same kind of services are provided by several farmer producer organisations (FPOs). We are selling traditional paddy and millet varieties, and various value-added products such as rice and millet snacks, edible oil and others after procuring raw materials from member farmers. There need for government support, such as concessions in electricity charges and land for storage and other basic needs.”
He also suggested that the government should mandate various departments, including government hostels, hospitals, Tamil Nadu hotels, noon meal schemes, breakfast schemes, and government canteens, to procure value-added products from FPOs to ensure their success.
R Rajkumar, principal scientist at MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, said, “It is a wonderful initiative. But, the government should take steps to disburse payment to farmers immediately after procuring goods to ensure smooth sailing of the scheme. Besides, to ensure the supply chain, farmers suppliers should be given priority in availing benefits of various agri-related schemes.”