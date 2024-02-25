AIADMK launches ‘Let’s save TN’ drive on Jayalalithaa birth anniversary

CHENNAI : On the occasion of the 76th birth anniversary of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa on Saturday, AIADMK launched a campaign ‘Let’s reclaim Tamils’ rights! Let’s save Tamil Nadu’ in the run up to the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Led by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, tens of hundreds of party cadre and leaders assembled at the party headquarters in Chennai and garlanded the late leader’s statue, cut cake, and distributed it among the party members.

Speaking to newspersons, Palaniswami expressed optimism on the upcoming election, saying, “We have commenced the election campaign, and the people of TN will vote in our favour.”