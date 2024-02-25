AIADMK launches ‘Let’s save TN’ drive on Jayalalithaa birth anniversary

CHENNAI : On the occasion of the 76th birth anniversary of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa on Saturday, AIADMK launched a campaign ‘Let’s reclaim Tamils’ rights! Let’s save Tamil Nadu’ in the run up to the upcoming Lok Sabha election.
Led by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, tens of hundreds of party cadre and leaders assembled at the party headquarters in Chennai and garlanded the late leader’s statue, cut cake, and distributed it among the party members.
Speaking to newspersons, Palaniswami expressed optimism on the upcoming election, saying, “We have commenced the election campaign, and the people of TN will vote in our favour.”
Highlighting the contributions of former AIADMK MPs, Palaniswami drew a comparison with the sitting MPs of DMK and its allies. He pointed out that from 2014 to 2019, AIADMK MPs raised 14,619 questions in the Parliament for the state’s welfare, whereas the DMK allies, with 38 MPs, raised only around 7,000 questions.
Commenting on the DMK’s changing stance toward PM Narendra Modi, Palaniswami criticised the party saying, “The DMK earlier shouted ‘Go Back Modi,’ now they are rolling out red carpet to him. But, they spread lies about AIADMK having an illegal tie-up with the BJP.”
In a strategic move, the party released a 1.02-minute AI-generated audio featuring the voice of Jayalalithaa to launch its campaign. The clip highlighted the achievements of previous AIADMK governments, such as 7.5% reservation for government school students in professional courses, Thalikku Thangam, laptops and Amma Unavagam. The audio also criticised the state and central governments and urged party cadre to support Palaniswami.