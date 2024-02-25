Delay in taking action against government servants will vitiate proceedings: Madras HC

CHENNAI : Holding that initiation of disciplinary proceedings against government servants should be done within a reasonable time limit, otherwise, the entire proceedings would be vitiated, the Madras High Court has revoked the action taken against a revenue department officer and directed the authorities to provide him notional promotion based on his actual seniority. Justice MS Ramesh passed the orders on a writ petition filed by S Matheswaran of Salem.

The petitioner was alleged to have committed irregularities in sanctioning old-age pension to ineligible persons in 2014 when he was serving as special tahsildar in Salem district.

Even though a charge memo was issued in 2018, under Rule 17 (b) of the TN Civil Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, the inquiry report was prepared only in 2021 proving the charges.

He submitted representation twice in 2021 and 2022 against the findings but the revenue and disaster management department took action by stopping his increment for two years only on January 9, 2023, depriving him of the promotion. He challenged the order in the high court, and a division bench ordered the department to complete the inquiry within three months. However, the authorities issued final orders only after three years.