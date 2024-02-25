Delay in taking action against government servants will vitiate proceedings: Madras HC

CHENNAI : Holding that initiation of disciplinary proceedings against government servants should be done within a reasonable time limit, otherwise, the entire proceedings would be vitiated, the Madras High Court has revoked the action taken against a revenue department officer and directed the authorities to provide him notional promotion based on his actual seniority. Justice MS Ramesh passed the orders on a writ petition filed by S Matheswaran of Salem.
The petitioner was alleged to have committed irregularities in sanctioning old-age pension to ineligible persons in 2014 when he was serving as special tahsildar in Salem district.
Even though a charge memo was issued in 2018, under Rule 17 (b) of the TN Civil Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, the inquiry report was prepared only in 2021 proving the charges.
He submitted representation twice in 2021 and 2022 against the findings but the revenue and disaster management department took action by stopping his increment for two years only on January 9, 2023, depriving him of the promotion. He challenged the order in the high court, and a division bench ordered the department to complete the inquiry within three months. However, the authorities issued final orders only after three years.
Justice Ramesh noted it is a settled proposition of law that when a disciplinary proceeding is initiated against a government servant, it shall be made within a reasonable time from the date of delinquency and be completed efficaciously.
Citing several judgments of the Supreme Court and the Madras HC, he said the delay in initiation of the disciplinary proceedings would be detremental to the disciplinary authority. “The entire inquiry proceedings would stand vitiated owing to the inordinate delay in commencing and completing the disciplinary proceedings, and thus, the consequential punishment also cannot be sustained,” he said in the order.
Quashing the order of disciplinary action, the judge directed the respondents to provide promotion to the petitioner as deputy collector with seniority of the panel year 2019-2020, with all service benefits but without arrears of salary for the notional promotion period. He directed to issue orders in this regard within two weeks.
Court makes e-filing of cases mandatory
The Madras High Court has made e-filing of cases mandatory for government departments from March 1, 2024. A circular issued by Registrar General M Jothiraman instructed all government authorities, quasi-government authorities, government undertakings and civic bodies that commencing from March 1, 2024, cases and pleadings should be filed only through e-filing via e-filing portal-https://efiling.ecourts.gov.in- developed by the e-committee of the SC.
The detailed guidelines and tutorial video and the detailed user manual prepared by the SC, along with steps to be taken as per the existing practice of the Madras High Court are available on the high court website. The e-filing 3.0 version has provision for the government authorities to do e-filing of cases from anywhere.