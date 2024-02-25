Elephant calf slips into canal; rescued, reunited with mother in TN

COIMBATORE : A two-month-old baby elephant which slipped into the contour canal of the Parambikulam Aliyar Project was successfully rescued and reunited with its mother by the forest department staff. The incident happened at Ayirangal forest beat coming under the Pollachi forest range in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Friday evening.

The mother elephant entered the canal after the calf fell into the canal. The latter was unable to come out on its own as the canal was deep. It was found wading behind the mother elephant. The mother tried several times to lift the calf out of the canal, but her efforts went in vain, said forest department sources.

In an attempt to rescue the calf, Pollachi forest range staff got into the canal and after some time four of the staff lifted the calf elephant out of the canal when the mother elephant moved some distance from the calf in the same canal. After noticing the calf was moving actively near the canal, the mother elephant came out.