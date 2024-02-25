Elephant calf slips into canal; rescued, reunited with mother in TN

COIMBATORE : A two-month-old baby elephant which slipped into the contour canal of the Parambikulam Aliyar Project was successfully rescued and reunited with its mother by the forest department staff. The incident happened at Ayirangal forest beat coming under the Pollachi forest range in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Friday evening.
The mother elephant entered the canal after the calf fell into the canal. The latter was unable to come out on its own as the canal was deep. It was found wading behind the mother elephant. The mother tried several times to lift the calf out of the canal, but her efforts went in vain, said forest department sources.
In an attempt to rescue the calf, Pollachi forest range staff got into the canal and after some time four of the staff lifted the calf elephant out of the canal when the mother elephant moved some distance from the calf in the same canal. After noticing the calf was moving actively near the canal, the mother elephant came out.
S Ramasubramanian, Conservator of Forests and Field Director of ATR, said that the staff had kept a JCB vehicle on a low bridge over the canal and prevented the mother elephant from going further. This helped us to complete the rescue operation successfully. Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary Environment, Climate Change and Forest, in her Facebook post stated that hearts are melting with joy to see the elephant mother which is raising her trunk to thank foresters. She also congratulated the 10-member team led by Pollachi forest range officer V Pugalenthi.
Pugalenthi said that the operation lasted for one hour. The calf fell into the canal at 5pm and it was reunited after an hour of struggle at 6pm.
(A contour canal is an artificial one which closely follows the contour line of the land it traverses.)