Newlywed woman, parents end life in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE : A 25-year-old newlywed woman and her parents ended life at Kavundampalayam near Coimbatore on Friday night.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman who had been working in the IT sector separated from her husband two months ago due to a difference of opinion and started to live with her parents. The family took the extreme step upset over her marital breakup, said police.

The deceased persons were identified as Diya Gayathri (25) and her parents R Ganesan (65) and G Vimala (56). They hailed from Kalpathi in Kerala and settled at Jawahar Nagar on TVS Nagar road, near Kavundampalayam, in Coimbatore city.

Ganesan was a retired employee of a private firm and Vimala was a homemaker. Diya who had been working as an employee of an IT firm in Bengaluru got married to Deekshit, a Kerala native who was also working in the IT sector in Bengaluru. His family was residing at Vadavalli in Coimbatore. Diya and Deekshit married on September 3, 2023, and settled in Bengaluru.