Newlywed woman, parents end life in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE : A 25-year-old newlywed woman and her parents ended life at Kavundampalayam near Coimbatore on Friday night.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman who had been working in the IT sector separated from her husband two months ago due to a difference of opinion and started to live with her parents. The family took the extreme step upset over her marital breakup, said police.
The deceased persons were identified as Diya Gayathri (25) and her parents R Ganesan (65) and G Vimala (56). They hailed from Kalpathi in Kerala and settled at Jawahar Nagar on TVS Nagar road, near Kavundampalayam, in Coimbatore city.
Ganesan was a retired employee of a private firm and Vimala was a homemaker. Diya who had been working as an employee of an IT firm in Bengaluru got married to Deekshit, a Kerala native who was also working in the IT sector in Bengaluru. His family was residing at Vadavalli in Coimbatore. Diya and Deekshit married on September 3, 2023, and settled in Bengaluru.
She returned to Coimbatore and started to live with her parents after leaving her husband a few months later. On Wednesday night Diya’s father Ganesan had spoken with their relative Anilkumar, a Kerala native, over the phone and allegedly expressed their mental distress over Diya’s marital life. Thereafter, Ganesan and his family members were not reachable as their phones were found switched off.
Fearing something amiss, Anilkumar on Friday night came to Coimbatore to meet Ganesan’s family. He found their house at Jawahar Nagar locked from inside and he broke it open. He was shocked as the three — Ganesan, Vimala and their daughter Diya Gayathri — were found dead inside the house.
On being informed, the Kavundampalayam police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for postmortem.
Police also found a suicide note at the house and further investigation was on. Meanwhile the Revenue Divisional Officer’s inquiry has also begun, said police sources.
(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact the health department’s helpline 104 or the Vidiyal helpline run by Coimbatore police at 0422-2300999.)