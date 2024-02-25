‘Open health sub-centre in unused government building’

KRISHNAGIRI : Residents of Deveerahalli village urged the government authorities to set up a Health Sub-Centre (HSC) by renovating a decade-old unused government building.

Deveerapalli village in Baliganapalli panchayat has over 2,500 people and it is around six kilometres from the Upgraded Primary Health Centre (UPHC) at Bagalur.

B Naveen (32), a resident of Deveerapalli, said, “We need a proper HSC in our village as no we have to travel to Bagalur UPHC even for a minor health issue. The bus services to Bagalur are available only in the morning and evening. Also, residents of nearby villages like Baliganapalli have to pass through our village to reach Bagalur. Thus, if we have a properly functioning HSC, we do not have to go all the way to Bagalur for minor health issues.”

Another villager A Chandrappa (55) said, “The nurse is available only once a week in our village and during other days we will have to visit other villages. If the decade-old unused building near Deveerapalli is renovated, people can benefit from it. Also, the bus facility to our village is less. To catch a bus, we will have to walk or hitchhike for 2.5 km to reach Hosur-Malur road. We have submitted many petitions but it has not yielded any results. One Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus operates twice a day to our village and surrounding areas and there is another bus that operates just once a day to our village. Hence, we also need bus facilities.”

Baliganapalli panchayat secretary E Sivakumar said steps are being taken to renovate the unused building that was constructed 15 years ago. District Health officer, G Ramesh Kumar said a Village Health Nurse (VHN) visits Deveerapalli village regularly on scheduled days. A health centre was functioning in a rental building and now it is functioning in a library. If we get land to construct an HSC building, we will send a proposal immediately. Also, 270 HSCs are functioning across the district in rural and urban areas. Among them, 90 are functioning in rental and rental-free buildings. Also, 35 HSCs will be repaired and renovated with the support of private firms in the district.”