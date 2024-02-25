Renowned rheumatologist dies after car rams lorry in Tamil Nadu

VELLORE : A 60-year-old doctor died in a car accident near Alamelumangapuram in the outskirts of Vellore on Saturday. The deceased, Dr Debashish Danda, was a professor and head of the Rheumatology Department of CMC Vellore.

Sources said, the car he was travelling in collided with a lorry at around 2.30 pm.

According to a press release from CMC, Dr Danda completed his MBBS degree from JIPMER Puducherry, MD in Internal Medicine from GSVM Medical College in Kanpur, and a postdoctoral degree in Clinical Immunology from SGPGIMS in Lucknow. He set up Department of Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology at CMC and was editor-in-chief of International Journal of Rheumatic Diseases.