Two brothers die as auto falls into farm well, four injured in TN

VILLUPURAM : Two brothers from Chennai, Y Pratheeshwaran (10) and Y Hariprasad (8) died after the autorickshaw they were on lost control, broke through and fell into a farm well near Gingee during the wee hours of Saturday morning. Four others, the deceased’s parents and relatives, who were also in the vehicle, escaped with injuries.

Anandapuram police said, S Yuvaraj (35) from Nungambakkam, Chennai, along with his wife Y Sathya (30), sons Pratheeshwaran and Hariprasad, and relatives K Rudrakumar (30) and his wife R Ponni (20), was returning by autorickshaw from Tiruvannamalai after participating in the Girivalam ritual. Yuvaraj was driving the vehicle.

“They had been en route to his in-laws’ village, Kappai, near Gingee. Along the Mavattanpadi-Kappai road, Yuvaraj lost control of the vehicle, which rammed into a nearby farm well, broke through the wall and fell into it,” police sources said.

Upon hearing the loud crash, villagers alerted both the police and fire station. The adults were promptly rescued and sent to the government hospital in Gingee for treatment.

However, the two boys’ bodies were recovered after an hour-long effort, and were sent for postmortem examination.

Police have filed a case, further investigation is on.