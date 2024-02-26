A TN first: Transgender cultural walk

MADURAI: In a first in the state, the Madurai Nature Cultural Foundation and Transgender Resource centre jointly organised a transgender cultural walk in Yanamalai on Sunday, to create awareness about Madurai’s ancient culture. A total of 30 trans persons took part in the event and explored ancient sculptures and temples in the area.

Speaking to TNIE, Transgender Resource Centre Coordinator Priya Babu said as trans persons continue to face difficulties in mingling with cis-genders, organising a green walk would give them an opportunity to explore. “During the walk, we visited the 15th century hero stone in Akilandeswari Jambukeswari Temple in Uthangudi, Jain caves, Jain stone beds used by monks for resting, ancient paintings in Yanamalai, the eighth-century Ladan cave temple among others. We are also planning to organise the walk on a monthly basis as it benefits the mental and physical health of trans persons,” she said.