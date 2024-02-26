Tamil Nadu: Off the cuff

Election jitters

The Tiruchy Corporation tabled its 2024-25 budget on Wednesday (February 21) and it was passed within an hour the same day. Though some opposition councillors requested the mayor to give them a day to go through the budget, it was turned down. Sources said the DMK-led council did not want to take any chance with elections round the corner, while opposition members who were against passing the budget in haste joined the discussion as they did not want to take blame for stopping clearance of budget during election time. “Who can assure that the election will not be declared on the very next day of the budget? Then what would happen to fund allocations,” asked a DMK councillor. Last year, the corporation budget was tabled on March 29 and the discussion was held on April 3.

Corrupt practices

School education department officials recently directed surplus teachers in government-aided schools in Tirunelveli district to approach correspondents of aided schools where there are vacancies and get a ‘willing’ letter from them to join their schools. However, when some teachers approached the correspondents, they were taken aback as the latter demanded Rs 5 lakh - Rs 8 lakh as bribe to offer a ‘willing’ letter. The teachers are demanding the intervention of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in the matter.

Out of reach

A section of DMK functionaries in Tenkasi south unit is unhappy with district secretary V Jayabalan as he is allegedly not responding to their calls. Some functionaries told TNIE that even their demands and suggestions were not taken up by Jayabalan with the party high command or ministers. “When P Sivapadmanathan was district secretary, he was easily accessible. He took our demands directly to the notice of the respective ministers,” they said. Jayabalan was made secretary last year after Sivapadmanathan was removed over a dispute between him and district panchayat president S Tamil Selvi.