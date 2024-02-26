Tamil Nadu: Off the cuff

Election jitters
The Tiruchy Corporation tabled its 2024-25 budget on Wednesday (February 21) and it was passed within an hour the same day. Though some opposition councillors requested the mayor to give them a day to go through the budget, it was turned down. Sources said the DMK-led council did not want to take any chance with elections round the corner, while opposition members who were against passing the budget in haste joined the discussion as they did not want to take blame for stopping clearance of budget during election time. “Who can assure that the election will not be declared on the very next day of the budget? Then what would happen to fund allocations,” asked a DMK councillor. Last year, the corporation budget was tabled on March 29 and the discussion was held on April 3.
Corrupt practices
School education department officials recently directed surplus teachers in government-aided schools in Tirunelveli district to approach correspondents of aided schools where there are vacancies and get a ‘willing’ letter from them to join their schools. However, when some teachers approached the correspondents, they were taken aback as the latter demanded Rs 5 lakh - Rs 8 lakh as bribe to offer a ‘willing’ letter. The teachers are demanding the intervention of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in the matter.
Out of reach
A section of DMK functionaries in Tenkasi south unit is unhappy with district secretary V Jayabalan as he is allegedly not responding to their calls. Some functionaries told TNIE that even their demands and suggestions were not taken up by Jayabalan with the party high command or ministers. “When P Sivapadmanathan was district secretary, he was easily accessible. He took our demands directly to the notice of the respective ministers,” they said. Jayabalan was made secretary last year after Sivapadmanathan was removed over a dispute between him and district panchayat president S Tamil Selvi.
Change in ambience
During the discussion on the general and agriculture budgets in the Assembly, AIADMK leaders P Thangamani and Edappadi K Palanisami and ministers, including Thangam Thennarasu, engaged in an intense and lively debate on the state’s debt and expenditure. When the House dispersed, at the entrance, Thennarasu and Thangamani stopped for a moment and talked about matters related to finance in a friendly manner. This is in stark contrast to the time when J Jayalalithaa was the chief minister and ties between DMK and AIADMK MLAs were rigid. Now, despite criticising one another, MLAs of both parties are at ease in the House and AIADMK MLAs are seen greeting and smiling at the treasury benches.
Politics and age
Reacting to SP Velumani’s statement that aged and retired persons have switched sides, BJP president K Annamalai asked what is the age of AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami and Dindigul Sreenivasan and whether they are 18-year-old youngsters. “The age of newcomers to BJP is 90% less than the age of AIADMK leaders and SP Velumani’s question clearly shows how the former MLAs had been insulted when they were in AIADMK and that’s why they joined BJP.”
Pay up for the clean-up!
Illegal waste dumping across the border is one of the major disputes between Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The issue is often reported in the border districts of Tamil Nadu. In one such incident which made it to the court, the state informed that 956kg of waste was removed from Nanguneri panchayat by spending Rs 69,576. The state government through the state pollution control board has asked its counterpart, the Kerala Pollution Control Board, to reimburse the expenses incurred in clearing the waste.
(Contributed by Jose K Joseph, Thinakaran Rajamani, T Muruganandham, S Senthil Kumar & Mohan; compiled by Affan Abdul Kadar)