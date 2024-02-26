Tamil Nadu: Political rivals united in celebrating defection

Even as some BJP leaders and the Vellalar Peravai expressed happiness after Vijayadharani joined the BJP, Congress leaders are also rejoicing over her exit.

Kanniyakumari district's Vellalar Peravai secretary E Chandru, the district coordinator for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) told Vijayadharani's decision to join the BJP was a good one. Because, BJP brought reservations for the EWS.

Stating that about three lakh voters belonging to the EWS are part of the electorate in the district, he noted, " We have appealed to the BJP to field Vijayadharani in the ensuing Lok Sabha election to secure a win. She belongs to the Vellalar community. As a Supreme Court advocate, she is well-versed in many languages and is talented."

BJP district president C Dharmaraj said that Vijayadharan's entry into the BJP would strengthen the party in Kanniyakumari district as she commands immense respect and support among the locals.