Tamil Nadu: Political rivals united in celebrating defection

Even as some BJP leaders and the Vellalar Peravai expressed happiness after Vijayadharani joined the BJP, Congress leaders are also rejoicing over her exit.
Kanniyakumari district's Vellalar Peravai secretary E Chandru, the district coordinator for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) told Vijayadharani's decision to join the BJP was a good one. Because, BJP brought reservations for the EWS.
Stating that about three lakh voters belonging to the EWS are part of the electorate in the district, he noted, " We have appealed to the BJP to field Vijayadharani in the ensuing Lok Sabha election to secure a win. She belongs to the Vellalar community. As a Supreme Court advocate, she is well-versed in many languages and is talented."
BJP district president C Dharmaraj said that Vijayadharan's entry into the BJP would strengthen the party in Kanniyakumari district as she commands immense respect and support among the locals.
Meanwhile, Congress district (west) president Dr Binulal Singh said that since Vijayadharani did not visit Vilavancode, her constituency, frequently and was not taking care of it, people there do not regret her exit.
“As Vilavancode is a Congress stronghold, a new MLA from the party would help develop the constituency,” he added.
Sources said that many Congress leaders are happy with the latest development as they are eyeing a ticket to contest from Vilavancode.
Since most voters are from the Nadar community in the district, the voters will see if the BJP decides to field a candidate from the Nadar community like it did previously or pick a new face from another community.