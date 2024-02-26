Tamil Nadu: Vasan-led TMC firms up alliance with BJP for LS polls

A part of the AIADMK-led NDA coalition in Tamil Nadu that faced the 2021 Assembly polls, Vasan's announcement signals his party's end of ties with the AIADMK.

Edappadi K Palaniswami-headed AIADMK had announced severing ties with the BJP in September 2023.

Vasan said his party, ever since the days of its founding by his late father and veteran leader G K Moopanar, has had a "national outlook" and said the decision to join hands with the BJP included issues like welfare of Tamil Nadu and Tamils and a strong and prosperous India.

Tamil Nadu voters had witnessed BJP winning the two earlier elections with good support from other states and want the saffron party to earn a third term to ensure economic development, betterment of the poor.

They have 'realised' that another term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead to economic prosperity and reduction in poverty, among others, the former union minister added.