BJP’s Coimbatore event fails to get off blocks

COIMBATORE: Hours after announcing that several leaders from other parties would join it, TN BJP postponed the event in Coimbatore on Monday. State vice president KP Ramalingam had called for a press conference stating functionaries from other major parties would be joining the BJP in the presence of state president K Annamalai.

The event was scheduled in a hotel at 5.30 pm. But none turned up even up to 6.30 pm. Eventually, Union Minister of state L Murugan addressed the media and said the planned event had been postponed due to unforeseen reasons. When journalists pressed on for details, Murugan cut short the meeting and left the venue.