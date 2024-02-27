Couple lauded for preventing crash on railway track in Tamil Nadu

TENKASI: A couple who prevented an empty rake from crashing the truck that toppled on the railway track in Puliyarai were praised for their actions.

The truck, transporting plywood from Kerala to Thoothukudi, toppled on the railway track near the S Bend area of Puliyarai. The truck driver, Manikandan, died on the spot.

The couple, C Shanmugaiah (60) and S Vadakathiyammal (55) exited their house after hearing a loud noise following the crash. “Around 12.45 am on Sunday, we woke up after hearing a loud crash. Upon checking, we saw that a truck had toppled on the track,” Vadakathiyammal told TNIE.

“My husband and I noticed that a train was nearing the spot. We picked up two torchlights and a red cloth and ran towards it. We managed to stop the train 200 feet away from the accident spot. The loco pilot deboarded and appreciated us,” she said.