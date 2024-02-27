TWAD lays pipe on lake channel, activists say water flow may be hit in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Members of Chinnavedampatti Lake Protection Committee expressed concern after TWAD workers laid a pipeline across the main inlet channel of the lake in Thudiyalur North. They said the pipeline for the Pillur-III water scheme will block water flow in the channel.

“After more than five years of restoration work in the Chinnavedampatti Lake, which sprawls over 200 acres, water flow was realised up to 40% during North-East monsoon last year. But TWAD board officials have laid a pipeline across the channel at Valarmathi Nagar,” S Sivaraja, coordinator of the committee.

“The pipeline was laid despite our objections. It is blocking the water path and would affect flow to the lake,” he said and suggested that the pipeline should be placed on a platform so as not to disturb water flow in the channel.

When contacted, A Senthilkumar, Executive Engineer of TWAD board, Coimbatore, said “We have provided one-meter space to allow water flow in the channel. The members of the lake restoration committee have raised concerns and we have decided to elevate the pipeline by constructing pillars. The work will be commenced soon.”