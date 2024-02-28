Tamil Nadu

Rs 5L reward to couple for preventing train mishap

For the selfless act of bravery, the chief minister announced the reward from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on Tuesday.
Chief Minister MK Stalin appreciated C Shanmugaiah and S Vadakkathiyammal for their act of bravery
Chief Minister MK Stalin appreciated C Shanmugaiah and S Vadakkathiyammal for their act of bravery Photo | Express
Express News Service

TENKASI: Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh to a couple who prevented a train from crashing into a truck that had toppled on the railway track near Puliyarai, on Tuesday.

The chief minister appreciated the couple, C Shanmugaiah and S Vadakkathiyammal, for their act of bravery.

According to sources, a truck transporting plywood from Kerala to Thoothukudi on the Kollam-Thirumangalam road toppled on the railway track near the S Bend area of Puliyarai, and the truck driver was killed on the spot. Shanmugaiah and Vadakkathiyammal, farm labourers who live near the S Bend area, heard the loud crash and ran out.

When they noticed a train approaching, they carried torchlights and a red cloth and ran on the tracks to alert the loco pilot and averted a disaster.

For this selfless act of bravery, the chief minister announced the reward from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on Tuesday.

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com