Rs 5L reward to couple for preventing train mishap

TENKASI: Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh to a couple who prevented a train from crashing into a truck that had toppled on the railway track near Puliyarai, on Tuesday.

The chief minister appreciated the couple, C Shanmugaiah and S Vadakkathiyammal, for their act of bravery.

According to sources, a truck transporting plywood from Kerala to Thoothukudi on the Kollam-Thirumangalam road toppled on the railway track near the S Bend area of Puliyarai, and the truck driver was killed on the spot. Shanmugaiah and Vadakkathiyammal, farm labourers who live near the S Bend area, heard the loud crash and ran out.

When they noticed a train approaching, they carried torchlights and a red cloth and ran on the tracks to alert the loco pilot and averted a disaster.

For this selfless act of bravery, the chief minister announced the reward from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on Tuesday.