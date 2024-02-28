Three minors detained for stealing phones, laptops from school office
CHENNAI: Three minor boys were detained by Selaiyur police on Monday for allegedly breaking open a government school’s office door and taking away seven mobile phones and three laptops from there late Friday night. One of the boys was studying Class 11 at this school and the others had switched to other schools after Class 10.
Police said the principal of the government higher secondary school near Tambaram conducted a surprise check in the Class 11 classroom and seized seven mobile phones from the students on Friday. “One of the boys, whose phone was seized, along with his two friends, who previously studied in this school, went to the school late at night. They broke into the office and stole all the seven phones along with the three laptops there before fleeing,” police said.
On Monday morning, when the teachers and administrative staff returned to the school, they found the office door broken. Upon information from the principal, Selaiyur police rushed to the spot and identified the three boys by using CCTV footage.
“We have detained the boys and recovered the stolen items. They have been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for an inquiry. Since they are minors and it is exam time, they will be sent home after obtaining an undertaking from their parents. During chargesheet filing, the trio will be produced before the court,” a senior police officer said.