Three minors detained for stealing phones, laptops from school office

CHENNAI: Three minor boys were detained by Selaiyur police on Monday for allegedly breaking open a government school’s office door and taking away seven mobile phones and three laptops from there late Friday night. One of the boys was studying Class 11 at this school and the others had switched to other schools after Class 10.

Police said the principal of the government higher secondary school near Tambaram conducted a surprise check in the Class 11 classroom and seized seven mobile phones from the students on Friday. “One of the boys, whose phone was seized, along with his two friends, who previously studied in this school, went to the school late at night. They broke into the office and stole all the seven phones along with the three laptops there before fleeing,” police said.