Won’t apologise for saying all born equal: Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin has said he will not apologise for his comments asserting that everyone was equal at birth. Addressing a meeting organised by the Adi Dravidar Welfare Wing of the DMK on Tuesday, he recalled his controversial remarks on Sanatana Dharma, and said, “I had only said that everyone is born equal. Our ideology is to ensure equality in society.”

“My speech was wrongly misinterpreted and spread widely by the BJP members and even by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with negative connotations. There is a case about this pending in court. I won’t tender any apology as I am clear that I didn’t say anything wrong. Whatever I had said was spoken by Dr BR Ambedkar and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi several times,” he added.