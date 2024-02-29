Accused in robbery case attacks two officers in Tamil Nadu, shot on leg

VILLUPURAM: One of the accused nabbed for robbing a couple on February 23 near Olakkur was shot in the leg by police as he attacked personnel with a machete during evidence gathering at Kappiyampuliyur in Villupuram on Wednesday evening.

The accused C Udhayaprakash (25) from Indra Nagar in Tirunelveli and his 17-year-old accomplice were arrested on Wednesday.

According to police, S Pavitra (20) from Thrissur in Kerala, employed at a textile shop in Chennai, was travelling on a bike with her partner P Ramesh (21) when the accused blocked their path near Olakkur. They snatched Ramesh’s phone and misbehaved with Pavitra. While attempting to flee from their attack, Pavitra was struck by a speeding car and died on the spot.