Accused in robbery case attacks two officers in Tamil Nadu, shot on leg

VILLUPURAM: One of the accused nabbed for robbing a couple on February 23 near Olakkur was shot in the leg by police as he attacked personnel with a machete during evidence gathering at Kappiyampuliyur in Villupuram on Wednesday evening.
The accused C Udhayaprakash (25) from Indra Nagar in Tirunelveli and his 17-year-old accomplice were arrested on Wednesday.
According to police, S Pavitra (20) from Thrissur in Kerala, employed at a textile shop in Chennai, was travelling on a bike with her partner P Ramesh (21) when the accused blocked their path near Olakkur. They snatched Ramesh’s phone and misbehaved with Pavitra. While attempting to flee from their attack, Pavitra was struck by a speeding car and died on the spot.
Olakkur police launched an investigation and arrested the car driver, Baskar (45) on February 25.
After analysing CCTV footage and mobile signals, they identified the robbers as C Udhayaprakash (25) from Indra Nagar in Tirunelveli and his 17-year-old accomplice. They were arrested and the bike used for robbery was seized.
However, during evidence gathering near the lake bund in Kappiyampuliyur, Udhayaprakash assaulted special sub inspector Ayyappan and head constable Deeban Kumar with a machete kept hidden in the spot. Sub inspector Mahalingam asked Udhayaprakash to surrender by firing a warning shot and later shot him in the leg. The injured officers and the suspect were transported to Mundiyampakkam GMCH.
A case has been filed and further investigation is on. Police sources said Udhayaprakash has a history of criminal activities, including murder cases within Radhapuram station limits in Tirunelveli.
