Erode traders oppose I-T Act amendment, down shutters

ERODE : A section of traders and shop owners operating from the Gani textile market and powerloom weavers staged a one-day strike on Wednesday opposing the recent amendment to the Income Tax Act.
Section 43B (h) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, has been to facilitate quick collection of debts by SMEs. With effect from April 1, if a trader obtains goods on credit from an SME, the amount must be repaid within 45 days. Otherwise, it will be treated as his income and 30% tax will be levied.
S Chidambara Saravanan, president of Erode Cloth Merchants Association, said, “Instead of helping small entrepreneurs, the amendment has made our lives difficult. Many traders cannot clear the bill within 45 days. The amendment should be withdrawn or postponed for one year.”
Around 5,000 shops in Erode remained shut on Wednesday, and business worth nearly Rs 100 crore was lost, he added.