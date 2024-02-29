One more road in Coimbatore repaved without milling

COIMBATORE : One more road in Coimbatore was hurriedly repaved without adequate preparatory work including proper milling, alleged public.
Earlier it was reported that a few other roads were repaved ignoring necessary milling in view of the upcoming general election. Motorists and residents have raised concerns over the work on the link road between the Avinashi Road and the Trichy Road via the GV Residency. They said it has been relaid by the civic body without removing the worn-out top layer.
Paving new roads on top of the existing road without carrying out any milling work leads to the inundation of houses and shops during the rainy season as the height goes up. In view of this, the state government had issued orders to all local bodies to completely mill the road before paving a new road on top of the existing road.
The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) continues to flout the instructions and has been paving roads without milling them. Also, in certain places, the civic body has been scrapping about half an inch of the top layer of the existing road and claims to have completed the milling process.
Motorists have also complained that the civic body is not prompt in repaving after milling a road, thereby posing danger to motorists. The GV Residency Road in Ward 52 and 60 of the east zone. The pothole-ridden road was left unattended for a long time by the officials.
The civic body paved around the first 500 metres of the road in haste, a few months ago, in view of the Khelo India Games and the arrival of sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.
Repaving of the remaining stretch of the road that began a couple of days ago is almost over. However, this work was carried out without proper milling, said local residents and motorists.
“The CCMC has paved the GV Residency Road without milling it. Now the houses are prone to waterlogging. The road shoulders haven’t been tapered by the civic body and as a result, the rainwater will not be able to recede into the stormwater channel,” said R Uma Rani, a resident.
An official from the engineering section of the CCMC told TNIE, “The work on the GV Residency link road is part of a package comprising four other small roads in the area. All the five roads are being relaid under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund (TURIF). We don’t have any provision for milling when a road is paved under the TURIF project. So, the link road was not milled. As the road was already damaged a lot we put a layer of black topping and bituminous macadam and then repaved it.”