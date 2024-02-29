One more road in Coimbatore repaved without milling

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) continues to flout the instructions and has been paving roads without milling them. Also, in certain places, the civic body has been scrapping about half an inch of the top layer of the existing road and claims to have completed the milling process.

Motorists have also complained that the civic body is not prompt in repaving after milling a road, thereby posing danger to motorists. The GV Residency Road in Ward 52 and 60 of the east zone. The pothole-ridden road was left unattended for a long time by the officials.

The civic body paved around the first 500 metres of the road in haste, a few months ago, in view of the Khelo India Games and the arrival of sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Repaving of the remaining stretch of the road that began a couple of days ago is almost over. However, this work was carried out without proper milling, said local residents and motorists.