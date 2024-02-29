Rocket launch site project fulfils father's dream: DMK MP Kanimozhi

Intervention of Karunanidhi and Kanimozhi



Responding to the development, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi has said that the launch pad fulfilled the dreams of not just ISRO, but also late chief minister M Karunanidhi. She said that the former CM had written letters to the union government pushing for launch pad projects, and added that she had also been pressing for the same in the parliament.



Extolling Kulasekarapattinam's ideal location for the project and equating it to the French Guinea, Karunanidhi had referred to the launching pads as the harbinger of technological revolution in south India, in his letter to then PM Dr Manmohan Singh. In 2013, when Kanimozhi had put forth a question on her father's letter in the Rajya Sabha, she said that she was informed about an expert committee that was constituted to assess the need for a new launch site. Following the change in guard in 2014, Kanimozhi said she had written a letter to PM Modi in 2018, and had reiterated the demand in 2019 after becoming Thoothukudi MP.



Kanimozhi further said that the Tamil Nadu government's recent announcement of setting up a new space industrial and propellant park at Thoothukudi on 2,000 acres, will enhance the economic and industrial development of the region.

