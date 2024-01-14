A publisher’s dream: Stars should set up startup venture capital fund 

Speaking to TNIE, he said, “Both the union and state governments have been working to bolster our economy, and Tamil Nadu has set an ambitious target of becoming a $1 trillion economy. Despite concerted efforts from government bodies, public sector banks and corporations, the capacity to generate employment for all remains a challenge. Entrepreneurship is a solution to combat unemployment. Every year, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka collectively produce approximately half a million engineers. However, financial institutions face difficulties in funding and recovering educational loans. Despite possessing technical expertise, a number of youth lack the requisite mentorship and guidance to transform their technical prowess into successful entrepreneurial ventures.”