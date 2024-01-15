Infant found in tank: TN police take couple into custody

PUDUKKOTTAI: After a 35-day-old baby belonging to an unmarried couple was found dead in the water tank of a house on Friday, the infant’s parents, Mohan and Krithika, were taken into custody by police on Sunday.

The couple’s cell phone signals were analysed. Sources alleged that the infant would have been a problem for Mohan as he was going through a divorce, while locals blamed Krithika for the baby’s poor health as it was born premature. As a result, they conspired to kill the infant, they alleged.

Mohan was living with Krithika after separating from his wife. In a complaint, Krithika said she went to the washroom when Mohan and the baby were asleep. When she returned, the infant was missing. After searching, they found the infant in an injured state, floating in the water tank.