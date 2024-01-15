SC student in Tamil Nadu withdraws ragging plaint after two suspended

TIRUCHY: After two seniors were suspended for ragging and allegedly making an SC student have a soft drink mixed with urine, the youth withdrew his complaint on Saturday.

The news that an SC student studying in Tamil Nadu National Law University was forced to have a soft drink mixed with urine went viral on Friday. According to sources, the student had complained to the registrar that he was allegedly tricked into drinking it by his roommates. Following the complaint, the university suspended two students and an inquiry committee was formed to probe the matter. But the student submitted a letter on Saturday saying he withdraws his complaint.

Registrar SM Balakrishnan said, ‘’The boy submitted a complaint on January 10 about the incident which allegedly took place on January 6. The university immediately suspended two students, one belonging to an MBC community and the other of SC community, till the month end. A summon was issued to them the same day from the anti-ragging committee. Today he submitted a request to withdraw his complaint. I have forwarded it to the committee. Based on its report, action will be taken.”