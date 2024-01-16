Madurai: 10 injured during Palamedu Jallikattu event

Jallikattu is predominantly celebrated in Tamil Nadu as part of Pongal celebrations. In the sport, a bull is released into a crowd of people and participants of the event try to grab the large hump on the bull's back, attempting to bring the bull to a stop.

Due to the risk of injury, both to the participants and the bull, animal rights organizations called for a ban on the sport. However, after long protests by the people against the ban, the Supreme Court, in May 2023, upheld Tamil Nadu government's law allowing the bull-taming sport in the state.

The Tamil Nadu government had told the apex court that sporting events can also be a cultural event and claimed there is no cruelty to the bulls in Jallikattu.

Pulikulam or Kangayam is the breed of bull used for the sport. The bulls which win in the festival are in high demand in the market and fetch the highest price. They are also used for breeding.

