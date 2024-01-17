130 MoUs signed at Chennai Int’l Book Fair

CHENNAI: Over 130 memorandum of understandings (MoUs) were signed on the first day of the three-day Chennai International Book Festival (CIBF) on Tuesday. Publishers from 40 countries and across the country are participating in the fair this year.
School education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi released a coffee table book - Taking Tamil to the World - a report of 2022-23 Tamil Nadu’s translation grant, at the event. The grant has been given to translate 52 books in more than 15 languages.
This includes 14 books in Malay, nine in Malayalam, six in Arabic, four in Korean, two each in Kannada and Telugu, one each in Italian, Marathi, Armenian, Kannada, Gujarati and Chinese among others. Malaysia is the guest of honour country for the second edition of CIBF. In the first edition of CIBF held last year, over 350 MoUs were signed for inward and outward translations.
Speaking at the event, Anbil said that the event celebrates literature, culture and the power of words. “We are building on last year’s success with the intention to take Tamil literary treasures to the world while welcoming international contributions. We also have a rights hub at the book fair this year to discuss the exchange of literature,” he said. He recalled renowned Tamil poet Bharathiyar’s verses that called to translate global literature in Tamil and create new eternal Tamil books.
Gvantsa Jobava, vice-president of International Publishers Association, praised the continuous development of CIBF and said it is becoming attractive in the publishing world. She also called for strong laws to prevent piracy. While talking about artificial intelligence, she said many publishers are quick to recognise the potential of AI, however, problems arise when professionally published books are used by the language models without license or providing remuneration. She also added that by the end of this year, there are plans to obtain rights of Tamil writer Perumal Murugan to translate the works into Arabic.
The book fair will help Tamil authors and publishers tap the international market, said G Olivannan of Emerald Publishers.