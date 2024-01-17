130 MoUs signed at Chennai Int’l Book Fair

CHENNAI: Over 130 memorandum of understandings (MoUs) were signed on the first day of the three-day Chennai International Book Festival (CIBF) on Tuesday. Publishers from 40 countries and across the country are participating in the fair this year.

School education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi released a coffee table book - Taking Tamil to the World - a report of 2022-23 Tamil Nadu’s translation grant, at the event. The grant has been given to translate 52 books in more than 15 languages.

This includes 14 books in Malay, nine in Malayalam, six in Arabic, four in Korean, two each in Kannada and Telugu, one each in Italian, Marathi, Armenian, Kannada, Gujarati and Chinese among others. Malaysia is the guest of honour country for the second edition of CIBF. In the first edition of CIBF held last year, over 350 MoUs were signed for inward and outward translations.