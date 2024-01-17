840 bulls charge out of Palamedu Vaadivasal in TN

MADURAI: The jallikattu event at Palamedu was organised without any major incidents, with nearly 840 bulls running through the vaadi vasal. While over 40 people sustained injuries during the event, bull tamers and bull owners sought the modification of the online registration system.

The event commenced with an oath-taking ceremony administered by Collector MS Sangeetha. The event was then flagged off by Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy. Based on the high court’s directives, caste surnames were not announced during the event.

After the end of 10 rounds, the bull owned by ‘Rocket’ Chinnakaruppu from Pudukottai district was adjudged as the best bull, while the bull owned by Kottur Amarnath of Theni came second. Prabakaran from Madurai’s Pothumbu, who tamed around 14 bulls, was adjudged as the best bull tamer while Tamilarasan from Chinnapatti emerged as the second-best tamer.

Prabakaran opined that some modifications were needed in the shortlisting process of bull tamers through the online token system as some best tamers did not make the cut.

Tamilarasan, who won the best tamer award in 2023 Palamedu jallikattu, said he was not selected initially through the online system but was later included on a recommendation basis.