840 bulls charge out of Palamedu Vaadivasal in TN

MADURAI: The jallikattu event at Palamedu was organised without any major incidents, with nearly 840 bulls running through the vaadi vasal. While over 40 people sustained injuries during the event, bull tamers and bull owners sought the modification of the online registration system.
The event commenced with an oath-taking ceremony administered by Collector MS Sangeetha. The event was then flagged off by Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy. Based on the high court’s directives, caste surnames were not announced during the event.
After the end of 10 rounds, the bull owned by ‘Rocket’ Chinnakaruppu from Pudukottai district was adjudged as the best bull, while the bull owned by Kottur Amarnath of Theni came second. Prabakaran from Madurai’s Pothumbu, who tamed around 14 bulls, was adjudged as the best bull tamer while Tamilarasan from Chinnapatti emerged as the second-best tamer.
Prabakaran opined that some modifications were needed in the shortlisting process of bull tamers through the online token system as some best tamers did not make the cut.
Tamilarasan, who won the best tamer award in 2023 Palamedu jallikattu, said he was not selected initially through the online system but was later included on a recommendation basis.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, a bull owner requested the government to scrap the online system of shortlisting as some good bulls were not shortlisted.
Addressing media persons in the presence of Madurai MP Su Venkatesan, Minister Moorthy said both Avaniyapuram and Palamedu jallikattu events were conducted successfully.
Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will inaugurate the Alanganallur jallikattu on Wednesday.
According to the animal husbandry department, around 901 bulls were tested, of which 25 bulls were rejected. However, only 840 bulls were sent through the vadi vasal, owing to time constraints. Health department officials said that out of 525 bull tamers, 40 were rejected after medical tests.
According to sources, around 40 people, including 15 tamers, 18 spectators, nine bull owners and three police officers were injured. However, no serious injuries were reported.
A team of 35 doctors were on duty at the Palamedu PHC. The Madurai chapter of the Indian Red Cross, led by coordinators Rajkumar and Gopalakrishnan, were engaged in shifting the injured from the jallikattu venue.
Nearly 2,000 police personnel were deployed.